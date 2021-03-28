Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New Investment in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $215,867.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,439.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $3,316,318.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 346,595 shares of company stock valued at $21,689,795. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFIX. Barclays upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $48.70 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -85.44 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

