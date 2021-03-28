Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 249.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,851 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.08% of ChampionX worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 11.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 902,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 93,910 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 421,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 12.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 157,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 38.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 51,946 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $22.21 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.89 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 185.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

