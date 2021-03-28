Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,031 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,224 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $135,658,000 after purchasing an additional 53,555 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $271.16 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.17 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $550.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.64.

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total transaction of $142,742.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total value of $158,241.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,477.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,930 shares of company stock valued at $838,228 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

