Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 27,209 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,209 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Tronox worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 128,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 165,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

In related news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $322,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,781,785.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $278,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,801 shares of company stock valued at $898,745 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tronox stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $21.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.65.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.29 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

