Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 44,870 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 83.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,870 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.11.

FLT opened at $278.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.14 and a 52-week high of $292.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.57 and its 200-day moving average is $260.13.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.