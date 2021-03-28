Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 505 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TECH. Benchmark raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.09.

Shares of TECH opened at $388.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $379.32 and a 200 day moving average of $315.42. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $175.59 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total value of $3,336,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,677.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

