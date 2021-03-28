Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 8,762 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,855 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,762 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Glacier Bancorp worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GBCI. Stephens started coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $60.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.34 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

