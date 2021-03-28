Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 9,169 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,761 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,169 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZION. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,604,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,415,000 after buying an additional 643,210 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $16,103,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,647,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,566,000 after buying an additional 307,798 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 424.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 361,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after buying an additional 292,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $60.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $723.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In related news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,966,592.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,210,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,354,249.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott J. Mclean sold 40,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,994,299.10. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 150,722 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,491.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

