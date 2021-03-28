Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,200,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,072 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,851 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,138,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,161,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,434,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,791,000 after acquiring an additional 570,832 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In related news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,796.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

DAR stock opened at $73.94 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.77.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.