Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,386 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Barnes Group worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 79.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 131.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 134,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 76,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.83.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. Barnes Group’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

