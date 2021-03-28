FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,651 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of FedEx worth $440,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $281.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $103.40 and a one year high of $305.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.94.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.27.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

