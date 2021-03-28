Feellike (FLL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Feellike token can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Feellike has a market capitalization of $17,315.23 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Feellike has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00057687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.29 or 0.00226117 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.27 or 0.00929757 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00050870 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00080273 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00028915 BTC.

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

