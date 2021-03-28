Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Up 157.0% in March

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 157.0% from the February 28th total of 887,200 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,806,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after buying an additional 34,681 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 415,405 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,740,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 364,693 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 481.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,248,833 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 623,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 135,885 shares during the period. 18.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. 2,435,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $320.54 million for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 15.30%.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.