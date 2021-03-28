Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Up 157.0% in March

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 157.0% from the February 28th total of 887,200 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,806,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after buying an additional 34,681 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 415,405 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,740,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 364,693 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 481.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,248,833 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 623,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 135,885 shares during the period. 18.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:GSM traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. 2,435,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Ferroglobe Company Profile
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
