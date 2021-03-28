Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $100.96 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001390 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $574.75 million and $100.96 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00022896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00047620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.76 or 0.00612881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00065630 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00024259 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

