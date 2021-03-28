Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after buying an additional 34,857 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 495,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,908,000 after buying an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 508,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,783,000 after buying an additional 189,230 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 188,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,690,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,267,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,562,000 after buying an additional 63,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Over the last three months, insiders sold 241,074 shares of company stock valued at $34,335,136. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $146.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.34. The company has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -813.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.20 and a 12 month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.04.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

