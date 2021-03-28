Financial Survey: Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) & Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) and Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

This table compares Nordea Bank Abp and Private Bancorp of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordea Bank Abp 21.75% 7.15% 0.39% Private Bancorp of America N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Nordea Bank Abp and Private Bancorp of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordea Bank Abp $11.65 billion 3.45 $1.73 billion N/A N/A Private Bancorp of America $52.99 million 2.54 -$430,000.00 N/A N/A

Nordea Bank Abp has higher revenue and earnings than Private Bancorp of America.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nordea Bank Abp and Private Bancorp of America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordea Bank Abp 0 1 6 0 2.86 Private Bancorp of America 0 0 1 0 3.00

Private Bancorp of America has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 37.50%. Given Private Bancorp of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Private Bancorp of America is more favorable than Nordea Bank Abp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Nordea Bank Abp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Private Bancorp of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nordea Bank Abp beats Private Bancorp of America on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices. The Business Banking segment provides payments, cash management, cards, working capital management, and finance solutions to corporate and personal customers. The Large Corporates and Institutions segment offers financing, cash management and payment, investment banking, and securities services, as well as capital market products to corporate and institutional customers. The Asset and Wealth Management segment provides investment, savings, and risk management solutions to high net worth individuals and institutional investors. This segment also offers life and pensions products and services. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit, overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Its business banking services consist of business checking and savings accounts, sweep accounts; and business services comprising treasury management, merchant card, bill pay, positive pay, e-statement, remote deposit capture, wire transfer services, electronic payments and collections, electronic check acceptance, account reconciliation, cash vault, and gift and business credit cards, as well as funds management services. The company also offers commercial real estate, small business administration, construction, and equipment and business expansion loans, as well as revolving lines of credit and letters of credit. The company operates offices in La Jolla, San Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, El Segundo, Temecula, Redlands, and San Marcos. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.