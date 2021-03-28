FintruX Network (FTX) Price Tops $0.0060 on Exchanges

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One FintruX Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $573,075.16 and approximately $857.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00023089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00047729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $344.75 or 0.00615765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00065480 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00024171 BTC.

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

