FIO Protocol (FIO) Achieves Market Cap of $76.17 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $76.17 million and approximately $17.95 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000488 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00039319 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 749,426,205 coins and its circulating supply is 226,654,757 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io . The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

