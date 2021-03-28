Fire Lotto (FLOT) Price Hits $0.0100 on Top Exchanges

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded up 126.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Fire Lotto has a total market cap of $275,071.52 and approximately $210.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 193.8% higher against the US dollar. One Fire Lotto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fire Lotto alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00070951 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002782 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000830 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Fire Lotto Profile

Fire Lotto (FLOT) is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Fire Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fire Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fire Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.