First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of FACO opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68. First Acceptance has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $63.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.44.
First Acceptance Company Profile
