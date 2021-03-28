First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FACO opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68. First Acceptance has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $63.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.44.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

