First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,645,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 323,229 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.30% of First Horizon worth $21,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,520,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after purchasing an additional 105,733 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 945,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 428,195 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 448,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 33,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $208,435.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,524 shares in the company, valued at $21,579,689.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 226,923 shares of company stock worth $3,438,707. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN opened at $17.25 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

