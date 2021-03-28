First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a decrease of 57.2% from the February 28th total of 134,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ:FCA traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.18. 138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,149. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $31.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCA. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 163.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 19,279 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter.

