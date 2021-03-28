First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FDT traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.49. 12,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,383. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.71.

