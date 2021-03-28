First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Stock Position Lifted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,915 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.51% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $11,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4,982.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,640,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,066 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,669,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,656,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,218,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,622,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,142,000 after purchasing an additional 50,355 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $44.43. 66,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,421. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.68. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $45.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.