First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Short Interest Down 60.0% in March

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,809. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $25.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period.

