First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the February 28th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,223. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%.

In other First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund news, insider James A. Bowen bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $544,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 116,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,247.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 210.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

