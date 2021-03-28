First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stake Increased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $13,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,978,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,097,000 after purchasing an additional 583,958 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 919,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,178,000 after purchasing an additional 250,318 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 861,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,744,000 after purchasing an additional 56,955 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 636,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,199,000 after purchasing an additional 161,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 572,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,370,000 after purchasing an additional 67,061 shares during the last quarter.

FTSM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.99. 311,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,291. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.04. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $60.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

