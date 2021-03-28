First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,447 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.28% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,101.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FAN opened at $21.91 on Friday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.