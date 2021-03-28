First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Down 61.8% in March

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the February 28th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE FSD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.04. 81,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,195. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.49.

Get First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSD. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 14,065.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.