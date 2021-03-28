First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Up 254.2% in March

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, an increase of 254.2% from the February 28th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of QQEW opened at $102.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.40. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $109.14.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.