First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,900 shares, a growth of 186.4% from the February 28th total of 116,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 805,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,604. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average of $41.69. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $46.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

