First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Short Interest Down 65.5% in March

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the February 28th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 107,901 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period.

Shares of FSZ traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.51. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $63.60.

