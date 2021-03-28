Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Up 171.8% in March

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 171.8% from the February 28th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. 6.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.09. 9,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,387. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

