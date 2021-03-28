Flamingo Price Tops $0.61 (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Flamingo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001091 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. Flamingo has a total market cap of $90.92 million and $68.20 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00057640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.08 or 0.00228699 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.88 or 0.00917588 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00050752 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00079933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00028766 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

Flamingo Token Trading

