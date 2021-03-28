Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Down 55.6% in March

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BDL stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $23.75. 620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.32. The company has a market cap of $44.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $26.64.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.55%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned 8.12% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

