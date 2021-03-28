FLIP Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $809.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, FLIP has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. FLIP has a market capitalization of $560,619.49 and $809.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLIP alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00022258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00048099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $342.83 or 0.00612693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00065065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00024075 BTC.

About FLIP

FLP is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.