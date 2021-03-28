FLO Price Reaches $0.12 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One FLO token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, FLO has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. FLO has a total market cap of $17.80 million and $247,299.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

