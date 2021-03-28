Flow Tops 1-Day Volume of $60.81 Million (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a total market capitalization of $962.09 million and $60.81 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $31.62 or 0.00057073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00059080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.78 or 0.00232472 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.93 or 0.00949426 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00052625 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00079864 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00030223 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 30,431,019 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.