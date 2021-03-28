Flowchain (FLC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $67,399.00

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Flowchain has a market cap of $20,888.67 and approximately $67,399.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. One Flowchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00022789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00048183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $346.93 or 0.00613301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00065010 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00024197 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Flowchain Coin Profile

Flowchain (FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

