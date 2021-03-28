FLUX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,102.00 (FLUX)

FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One FLUX token can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000864 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FLUX has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. FLUX has a total market capitalization of $175,573.74 and $8,102.00 worth of FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00057715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.93 or 0.00230148 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $487.35 or 0.00869923 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00050959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00078786 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00029288 BTC.

FLUX Profile

FLUX’s total supply is 382,495 tokens. FLUX’s official website is datamine.network . The official message board for FLUX is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

FLUX Token Trading

