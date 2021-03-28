Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 159.4% from the February 28th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 776,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FRTA remained flat at $$23.32 during trading on Friday. 415,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,915. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. Forterra has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 2.54.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.31. Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forterra will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRTA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Forterra by 219.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Forterra by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Forterra by 443.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 49,156 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Forterra by 59.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 22,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 40.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 393,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 114,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

