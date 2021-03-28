Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Position Increased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 387.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,695 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in FOX by 1,947.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOXA. KeyCorp initiated coverage on FOX in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

