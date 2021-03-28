Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,724 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,020 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Franklin Resources worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth about $148,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 39.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,177 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 22,307 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 78.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

NYSE BEN opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In related news, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $276,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440 over the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.