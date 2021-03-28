FREE Coin (FREE) Trading 25% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. FREE Coin has a market capitalization of $14.59 million and approximately $327,979.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FREE Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FREE Coin has traded 25% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00024362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00047924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $345.75 or 0.00622558 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00065653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00024408 BTC.

FREE Coin Coin Profile

FREE is a coin. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,998,999,997,635 coins and its circulating supply is 9,852,349,750,412 coins. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . FREE Coin’s official website is www.FREEcoin.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “The FREE coin is the ideal coin for starters in Crypto: low introduction price so high growth potential, friendly community to support you and a wide range of Exchanges and Wallets. For every starter, the FREE is the ideal coin to learn all aspects of crypto trading, with very low financial risk and with a real potential to profit from the price increase of the FREE coin. But also for the experienced crypto user, the FREE coin offers a nice diversification of your current crypto wallet… Our 3 main objectives : 1) Pave the way for the GLOBAL MASS USAGE of cryptocurrency. Our mission is to make cryptocurrency accessible to every interested person on earth. The FREE coin is the only cryptocurrency with the correct level of supply to support worldwide usage of crypto. 2) Make cryptocurrency INCLUSIVE: allow access to cryptocurrency profits also to people with less financial means. Therefore we do the initial distribution at a low price. 3) FREEcoin-ize the unbanked: Low-income areas are currently without classic banking services. Such classic banking services can not be implemented in a profitable way in those areas. The FREE will allow for P2P, P2B, and B2B payment transactions at the lowest cost in those areas. The FREE coin is a utility coin to support the digital transformation of the global money market: from Fiat to crypto. After the initial distribution (2018-2024) the FREE coin will become a semi-stable crypto coin. This stability will be realized by trading 80 % of the daily volume against other stable coins (USDT, TUSD, EUR, USD, …). The remaining 20 % of the daily volume will be traded against BTC and ETH. “

FREE Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FREE Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FREE Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

