Friendz (FDZ) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 28.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Friendz coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Friendz has a market capitalization of $646,991.58 and $29,849.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Friendz alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00023202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00047755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.48 or 0.00611836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00065549 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00024184 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz (FDZ) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 533,313,182 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.