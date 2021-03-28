Frontier (FRONT) Market Capitalization Achieves $110.10 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, Frontier has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.03 or 0.00005418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a market cap of $110.10 million and $42.78 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00057655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.56 or 0.00224597 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.26 or 0.00927033 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00051720 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00079421 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00029546 BTC.

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,350,000 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz

Frontier Token Trading

