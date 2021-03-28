FujiCoin (FJC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.00

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. FujiCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $11.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FujiCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FujiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FujiCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,942.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,699.89 or 0.03038647 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.81 or 0.00330352 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.86 or 0.00893531 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.92 or 0.00407423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.08 or 0.00355869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.98 or 0.00244851 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00021328 BTC.

FujiCoin Profile

FujiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,355,937,820 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on June 28, FujiCoin is a fully decentralized global payment network. It is a blockchain-based platform, where the users are able to make P2P transactions with FJC tokens on a global scale, in 60 seconds. The FJC token is a Pow (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt-N-Fixed algorithm. It is the token supported by the platform for the users' transactions and will be spendable on the marketplace under development by FujiCoin. “

Buying and Selling FujiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FujiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FujiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.