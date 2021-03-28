FuzeX (FXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $774,692.59

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $774,692.59 and $243.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FuzeX has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One FuzeX token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00022651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00047707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.91 or 0.00612860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00065491 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00024152 BTC.

About FuzeX

FXT is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FuzeX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars.

