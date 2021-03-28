FY2021 Earnings Estimate for General Mills, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of General Mills in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn $3.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GIS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. General Mills has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

