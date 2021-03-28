FY2021 EPS Estimates for Heineken Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Heineken in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.08.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. ING Group cut Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Heineken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

HEINY opened at $51.86 on Friday. Heineken has a 12-month low of $38.04 and a 12-month high of $56.89. The stock has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Heineken’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

